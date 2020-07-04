KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 4th

Rain chances are picking for Sunday evening, with some storms possibly being severe. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary concerns going into the late afternoon and early evening. Rain chances will decrease slightly for Monday, but there will still be an isolated shower or two. The greatest chances will be for the northern counties of the Concho Valley.

Rain chances will continue to decrease going into the middle of next week with temperatures lingering around the triple digits for the week ahead.

The possibility of a heat wave starting by the end of next week. While San Angelo and the area will remain on the edge of the heat wave and won’t see a drastic change to our temperatures. Areas in northern Texas and western Oklahoma will see temperatures getting well into the 110s.

No fireworks? No problem, the atmosphere always has something to offer. Tonight with the full moon in July we will also have a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse starting at 10:07PM and ending at 12:52AM on July 5th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:30PM with part of the moon appearing darker than the rest. Better chances to see the entire eclipse will be for our southern areas, as clouds will begin to move into our northern counties as the eclipse begins.