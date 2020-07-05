KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 4th

Rain chances increase for Sunday evening, with some storms possibly being severe. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary concerns going into the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday. Rain chances will decrease slightly for Monday, but there will still be an isolated shower or two. The greatest chance will be for the northern counties of the Concho Valley.

Rain will continue to decrease going into the middle of next week with temperatures lingering around 100. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 70s.

Temperatures will hovering around the triple digit mark going into the rest of the work week.

No fireworks? No problem, the atmosphere still has something to offer. Tonight with the full moon in July we will also have a chance to see a partial lunar eclipse starting at 10:07 PM and ending at 12:52 AM on July 5th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:30 PM with part of the moon appearing darker than the rest. Better chances to see the entire eclipse will be for our southern areas, as clouds will begin to move into our northern counties as the eclipse begins.