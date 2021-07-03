KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 3rd

A loud and rainy start for much of the Concho Valley as storms rolled through the northern parts of the area. Showers and storms will continue to dissipate throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours with lows dipping into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Sunday, isolated showers and storms will be possible during the peak heating of the day between 5-6pm. Temperatures will stay below average with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will remain on the lower end with partly cloudy skies expected after sunset in time for the Lake Nasworthy Fireworks.

Monday, rain chances will increase as the stationary front pushes through the Concho Valley producing widespread showers and storms throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the 80s. Some storms could produce heavy downpours and flooding in the low lying areas and roadways.

Rain chances will causally diminish throughout work week from Tuesday to Thursday with drier conditions expected heading into next weekend.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
