KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 25th

Humid and windy this evening as moisture from Hurricane Hanna moves into southern Texas. An isolated shower or two could pop up as Hanna continues to move onshore. Most likely chances will stay in our southern counties along I-10.

Hurricane Hanna made landfall today on Padre Island in southern Texas. No impacts are expected from Hanna here in the Concho Valley, but we will see some breezy winds and an isolated rain showers. We will also see more humidity due to the onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico.

By Tuesday of next week we will start to see the humidity decrease and cloud coverage begin to dissipate. By midweek, winds will begin to switch from the southeast to the southwest. That will allow temperatures will be climb back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

