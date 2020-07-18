KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 18th

The heat continues to slowly ease up for the region as the upper level high pressure slides back off to the west. Temperatures will dip back into the upper 90s and away from the century mark for next several days.

Mostly clear skies will remain in place for the weekend and to start next week. By the middle of next week the Concho Valley will see an increase in cloud coverage as moisture gets pulled in from the southeast and the Gulf of Mexico. It may also increase some rain chances but unfortunately most of the rain will stay to the south and east of the area.

Comet Neowise viewing will continue for the next couple of days as clear skies at night will make for excellent star gazing. Looking to the northwest an hour after sunset or an hour before sunrise. Binoculars or a telescope will help to the see it.