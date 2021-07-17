KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 17th

Hot and Humid once again across the Concho Valley, temperatures got up into the lower to mid 90s for the region. The morning started out cloudy but as the afternoon progressed, conditions scattered out and that made for a partly cloudy afternoon.

Tonight, the humidity will continue for the area as overnight temperatures drop back into the 70s. Some areas of lower level cloud coverage will develop. Similar pattern to the past couple of days, cloudy morning clearing up by afternoon. Sunday will look very similar to today, temperatures and sky conditions.

Monday, cloud coverage is expected to increase throughout the day as a cold frontal system moves in from the north. The front will arrive later in the afternoon and early evening meaning the arrival of cooler air will coincide with the evening cool-down that occurs after sunset. Scattered showers and storms will begin to move into the area with this cold front as well.

Tuesday will be a bit of a washout kind of day. Cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day will make things difficult for any outdoor plans. Heavy rainfall can be expected for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley with rain totals of 1-2 inches expected over the next week.

Wednesday the area will begin to dry out a little bit, with more isolated showers and storms expected. That trend of drying out will continue to finish the work week and heading into next weekend.