KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 17th

Hot and Humid once again across the Concho Valley, temperatures got up into the lower to mid 90s for the region. The morning started out cloudy but as the afternoon progressed, conditions scattered out and that made for a partly cloudy afternoon.

Tonight, the humidity will continue for the area as overnight temperatures drop back into the 70s. Some areas of lower level cloud coverage will develop. Similar pattern to the past couple of days, cloudy morning clearing up by afternoon. Sunday will look very similar to today, temperatures and sky conditions.

Monday, cloud coverage is expected to increase throughout the day as a cold frontal system moves in from the north. The front will arrive later in the afternoon and early evening meaning the arrival of cooler air will coincide with the evening cool-down that occurs after sunset. Scattered showers and storms will begin to move into the area with this cold front as well.

Tuesday will be a bit of a washout kind of day. Cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day will make things difficult for any outdoor plans. Heavy rainfall can be expected for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley with rain totals of 1-2 inches expected over the next week.

Wednesday the area will begin to dry out a little bit, with more isolated showers and storms expected. That trend of drying out will continue to finish the work week and heading into next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

79°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Eden

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.