KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 11th

Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7:00PM on Sunday for the entire viewing area. The heat advisory will likely be extended or upgrade tomorrow as the worst of the heat is expected for Monday and Tuesday.

The relentless heat continues. Several location across the Concho Valley have either tied or broken daily records for high temperatures. Clear skies will provide no aid in the form of shade for the region. The heat will top out on Monday and Tuesday, then temperatures will slowly abate back into the lower 100s to finish the work week.

Help to reduce to the risk from the heat by observing these simple tips.