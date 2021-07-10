KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 10th

Hot and Humid across the Concho Valley, with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the region. Some isolated showers will still be possible along the southern parts of the area along I-10 but other than that most of the region will stay dry tonight.

Sunday will see clouds increasing throughout the day as a frontal system begin to move into the area. 30% chances for some isolated showers and storms, most of the cooler air will stay off to our east, so don’t expect a major temperatures change with this cold front.

Monday morning could still see some lingering showers, but conditions will begin to clear out as people begin their commutes to work. Temperatures will begin climbing back up in the mid 90s and close to average for this time of year as high pressure from the west continues to move in.

Tuesday – Thursday, mostly clear skies with breezy winds from south. Winds will be gusty in the afternoon hours with gust up to 30 MPH at times. Those southerly winds will also help to bring in warmer temperatures for the end of the week and into next weekend.

Fair

San Angelo

90°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Mertzon

87°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

85°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.