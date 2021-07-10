KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 10th

Hot and Humid across the Concho Valley, with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the region. Some isolated showers will still be possible along the southern parts of the area along I-10 but other than that most of the region will stay dry tonight.

Sunday will see clouds increasing throughout the day as a frontal system begin to move into the area. 30% chances for some isolated showers and storms, most of the cooler air will stay off to our east, so don’t expect a major temperatures change with this cold front.

Monday morning could still see some lingering showers, but conditions will begin to clear out as people begin their commutes to work. Temperatures will begin climbing back up in the mid 90s and close to average for this time of year as high pressure from the west continues to move in.

Tuesday – Thursday, mostly clear skies with breezy winds from south. Winds will be gusty in the afternoon hours with gust up to 30 MPH at times. Those southerly winds will also help to bring in warmer temperatures for the end of the week and into next weekend.