KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday July 10th

Hot and Humid across the Concho Valley, with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the region. Some isolated showers will still be possible along the southern parts of the area along I-10 but other than that most of the region will stay dry tonight.

Sunday will see clouds increasing throughout the day as a frontal system begin to move into the area. 30% chances for some isolated showers and storms, most of the cooler air will stay off to our east, so don’t expect a major temperatures change with this cold front.

Monday morning could still see some lingering showers, but conditions will begin to clear out as people begin their commutes to work. Temperatures will begin climbing back up in the mid 90s and close to average for this time of year as high pressure from the west continues to move in.

Tuesday – Thursday, mostly clear skies with breezy winds from south. Winds will be gusty in the afternoon hours with gust up to 30 MPH at times. Those southerly winds will also help to bring in warmer temperatures for the end of the week and into next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.