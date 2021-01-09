KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday January 9th

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening overnight hours. Temperatures toppped out in the 50s today for most of the Concho Valley, but tonight temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front moves through the region. Rain will begin to move into the area tonight around midnight and begin to become a rain/snow mix overnight. Tomorrow morning the rain should have transitioned to an all snow event for the majority of the day on Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 30s allowing for the snow to continue throughout the day. The cold air will be moving into the area from the north, so the northern counties will likely be the first to see snow accumulated, the heaviest snow will be up along Interstate 20, snow totals could get into the 3-5 inch range. San Angelo will likely see 1-3 inches of snow as the temperatures will take longer to fall below freezing. The southern counties along Interstate 10 will see more of the widespread rain with snow later, less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Advisories for the rest of the Concho Valley. The Warning goes into effect tonight at midnight until 6pm on Sunday January 10th.

Monday and into the next week, conditions will clear out allowing for mostly clear skies, but temperatures will take few days to begin climbing back up into the 60s by the end of the week.