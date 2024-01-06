A tad bit cooler today than what we saw yesterday. Afternoon highs got to the upper 50s across the area. Skies have been mostly sunny and we’ve seen some increased winds across the area as well. Going into our overnight hours we will see our temps drop to the 20s for our overnight lows once again. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and these winds will shift out of the south southwest after we pass midnight.

Sunday afternoon we will see temps a tad bit above average as highs are in the low 60s across the area. Our skies will be sunny as well. Winds will be out of the south at 5-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Throughout the overnight hours our skies will see an increase in our cloud content. Temps will cool to the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.