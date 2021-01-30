KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday January 30th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was a windy day for much of the Concho Valley. The northwestern parts of the the area saw winds gusting up over 40 MPH at times, slightly less windy for the rest of the region with gust into the 20 and 30 MPH range.

Tonight, winds will begin to decrease as we go into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Clear skies are expected to continue through the night with some lingering dust from today’s winds.

Tomorrow, expected some breezy conditions throughout the afternoon, but not as strong as they were today. Temperatures will be cooler across the region as winds will be more from the north bringing in that cooler air to the region.

Much of the work week ahead will be quiet as high pressure builds into the area. That will allow temperatures to steadily climb into the upper 70s by mid week, well above average. Towards end of next week, another cold front will begin to move into the area, bringing increased cloud coverage, cold air, and rain chances heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.