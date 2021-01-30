KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday January 30th

It was a windy day for much of the Concho Valley. The northwestern parts of the the area saw winds gusting up over 40 MPH at times, slightly less windy for the rest of the region with gust into the 20 and 30 MPH range.

Tonight, winds will begin to decrease as we go into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Clear skies are expected to continue through the night with some lingering dust from today’s winds.

Tomorrow, expect some breezy conditions throughout the afternoon, but not as strong as they were today. Temperatures will be cooler across the region as winds will be more from the north bringing in that cooler air to the region.

Much of the work week ahead will be quiet as high pressure builds into the area. That will allow temperatures to steadily climb into the upper 70s by mid week, well above average. Towards end of next week, another cold front will begin to move into the area, bringing increased cloud coverage, cold air, and rain chances heading into next weekend.