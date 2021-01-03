KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday January 2nd

Temperatures for the Concho Valley will be pretty seasonal for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s while over night lows drop into the 30s. Mostly clears skies will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Another cold front will move through the region by mid week, with some increased cloud coverage for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will wont chances that much with the front, but some in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley could see an isolated rain shower. Places like Mason and Brady could see some beneficial rain.

Next Saturday, another cold front moves into Texas and this could bring some rain showers to the area. Details on the rain chances will come along as the week progresses.

