KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday January 16th

Another pleasant day across the Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies with temperatures getting into the 60s. Winds have dropped down today making for some fantastic weather for any outdoor activities. some high clouds have started to move into the area this afternoon, but those cloud will begin to clear out during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, much of the same, Mostly clear skies and a bit cooler as some cooler air from the north begins to work its way into West Texas, but will still see temperatures getting into the 60s for highs.

Next week, a series of cold fronts will move through the region bringing cooler temperatures and some increased rain chances for the area. Tuesday through Thursday could see some isolated showers for the area. Rainfall estimates will be likely less than a half of an inch for those who do get some rain, not a while lot, but certainly enough to keep helping out those drought conditions. Conditions will begin to clear out and dry up heading into next weekend.

