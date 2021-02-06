KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 6th

KLST Weather

Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

45°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Another windy weekend for the Concho Valley. Some areas have seen winds gust up over 30 MPH. San Angelo saw a wind gust of 34 MPH, Coleman and Eden both got up to 29 MPH, and Ozona had the highest with 36. Winds will begin to die down tonight the region gets past sunset. Winds will drop to 5-10 MPH with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Gameday, Breezy conditions will be expected again, with peak wind gust getting up to 30 MPH at times. Increased winds and lower moisture in the air will make for a higher risk at fire weather conditions. Be extra careful if you are planning any outdoor grilling for the game, or just skip the flame altogether. Sunday will see similar temperatures with highs getting into the lower 70s and upper 60s during the afternoon.

Monday will be very warm with temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be pushing into the upper 70s and some locations could get into the lower 80s for highs. As the week progresses colder will begin to move into the central parts of the United States and that will begin to drop our temperatures as that cold Canadian air begins to work its way south. Temperatures heading into next weekend could be in the 30s and 40s for highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

