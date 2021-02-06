KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 6th

Another windy weekend for the Concho Valley. Some areas have seen winds gust up over 30 MPH. San Angelo saw a wind gust of 34 MPH, Coleman and Eden both got up to 29 MPH, and Ozona had the highest with 36. Winds will begin to die down tonight the region gets past sunset. Winds will drop to 5-10 MPH with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Gameday, Breezy conditions will be expected again, with peak wind gust getting up to 30 MPH at times. Increased winds and lower moisture in the air will make for a higher risk at fire weather conditions. Be extra careful if you are planning any outdoor grilling for the game, or just skip the flame altogether. Sunday will see similar temperatures with highs getting into the lower 70s and upper 60s during the afternoon.

Monday will be very warm with temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be pushing into the upper 70s and some locations could get into the lower 80s for highs. As the week progresses colder will begin to move into the central parts of the United States and that will begin to drop our temperatures as that cold Canadian air begins to work its way south. Temperatures heading into next weekend could be in the 30s and 40s for highs.