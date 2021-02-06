KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 6th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

38°F Fair Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Another windy weekend for the Concho Valley. Some areas have seen winds gust up over 30 MPH. San Angelo saw a wind gust of 34 MPH, Coleman and Eden both got up to 29 MPH, and Ozona had the highest with 36. Winds will begin to die down tonight the region gets past sunset. Winds will drop to 5-10 MPH with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Gameday, Breezy conditions will be expected again, with peak wind gust getting up to 30 MPH at times. Increased winds and lower moisture in the air will make for a higher risk at fire weather conditions. Be extra careful if you are planning any outdoor grilling for the game, or just skip the flame altogether. Sunday will see similar temperatures with highs getting into the lower 70s and upper 60s during the afternoon.

Monday will be very warm with temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will be pushing into the upper 70s and some locations could get into the lower 80s for highs. As the week progresses colder will begin to move into the central parts of the United States and that will begin to drop our temperatures as that cold Canadian air begins to work its way south. Temperatures heading into next weekend could be in the 30s and 40s for highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

38°F Fair Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

40° / 37°
Clear
Clear 0% 40° 37°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 75° 48°

Monday

82° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 82° 39°

Tuesday

72° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 72° 44°

Wednesday

68° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 68° 35°

Thursday

55° / 21°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 55° 21°

Friday

45° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 45° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

11 PM
Clear
0%
40°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

7 AM
Clear
1%
38°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

67°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.