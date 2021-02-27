KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 27th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gloomy start to the weekend as the area saw fog earlier in the morning hours. Temperatures were able to get into the 60s and 70s as the fog and clouds dissipated. Colder air will begin to move into the region for the next couple of days, breaking up our streak of warmer weather.

Sunday will start to see temperatures cooling off as a frontal system approaches the region. Isolated Thunderstorms will be possible with a 20% of storms. Not a total washout, but some areas could see a storm or two. The eastern counties of the Concho Valley will have the better chances. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 60s, but the overnight low will plummet back into the 30s.

Monday will see the coldest air with highs for the Concho Valley struggling to reach the 40s. Increased moisture and lift from the cold front will produce more widespread rain showers across the area. Rain chances increase to 40%, but the risk of thunderstorms will decrease as energy becomes more spread out along the front.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up on Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will also dry out and settle down before our next chance at some rain on Thursday.

Expect temperatures be close to normal heading into next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

63° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 58°

Sunday

69° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 69° 40°

Monday

47° / 33°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 47° 33°

Tuesday

61° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 38°

Wednesday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 51°

Thursday

74° / 48°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 74° 48°

Friday

65° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 65° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 PM
Clear
2%
62°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
61°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
60°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
60°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
60°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
59°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
60°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
63°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
65°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.