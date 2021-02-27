KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 27th

A gloomy start to the weekend as the area saw fog earlier in the morning hours. Temperatures were able to get into the 60s and 70s as the fog and clouds dissipated. Colder air will begin to move into the region for the next couple of days, breaking up our streak of warmer weather.

Sunday will start to see temperatures cooling off as a frontal system approaches the region. Isolated Thunderstorms will be possible with a 20% of storms. Not a total washout, but some areas could see a storm or two. The eastern counties of the Concho Valley will have the better chances. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 60s, but the overnight low will plummet back into the 30s.

Monday will see the coldest air with highs for the Concho Valley struggling to reach the 40s. Increased moisture and lift from the cold front will produce more widespread rain showers across the area. Rain chances increase to 40%, but the risk of thunderstorms will decrease as energy becomes more spread out along the front.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up on Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will also dry out and settle down before our next chance at some rain on Thursday.

Expect temperatures be close to normal heading into next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.