KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 20th

Warmer weather at last! Temperatures soared into the 60s for much of the Concho Valley. The warming trend will continue to through the weekend and for the start of next week. Most locations got 15-20 degrees warmer today than they were this time yesterday. Increased winds from the south have brought some breezy winds to the area but we will gladly take some breezy conditions to get back to more comfortable temperatures.

Tonight temperatures will stay above freezing for the first time in a while. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and while some spots could be closer to the freezing point, this is much closer to our normal temperatures for mid to late February.

Sunday, The warm up continues with mostly clear skies and temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s. Those warmer temperatures will continue into Monday and Tuesday for a warm start to the work week as well.

Wednesday a cold front will begin to move into Texas bring cooler air to the area. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees for most locations. So nothing close to as strong as the last cold front. This cold front will also remain mostly dry for west Texas, though some showers could begin to develop in eastern Texas closer to I-45.

The Valentine’s Snow Event is nearly a week removed and it was certainly an event for the history books. A slew of records were broken across Texas and the Concho Valley. Feb 14th, Feb 15th, Feb 16th, and Feb 19th all saw new record lows. The overnight low of -1 degrees on the 15th and 16th tied to second coldest temperatures record all time in San Angelo. In addition to the record cold, the area saw record snow totals. San Angelo saw the record for most snowfall in a single day at 10.1 inches. That total helped to break the all-time winter (Dec-Feb) snow total at 15.6 inches, breaking records from the 72′-73′ winter.