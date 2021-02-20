KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 20th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer weather at last! Temperatures soared into the 60s for much of the Concho Valley. The warming trend will continue to through the weekend and for the start of next week. Most locations got 15-20 degrees warmer today than they were this time yesterday. Increased winds from the south have brought some breezy winds to the area but we will gladly take some breezy conditions to get back to more comfortable temperatures.

Tonight temperatures will stay above freezing for the first time in a while. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and while some spots could be closer to the freezing point, this is much closer to our normal temperatures for mid to late February.

Sunday, The warm up continues with mostly clear skies and temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s. Those warmer temperatures will continue into Monday and Tuesday for a warm start to the work week as well.

Wednesday a cold front will begin to move into Texas bring cooler air to the area. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees for most locations. So nothing close to as strong as the last cold front. This cold front will also remain mostly dry for west Texas, though some showers could begin to develop in eastern Texas closer to I-45.

The Valentine’s Snow Event is nearly a week removed and it was certainly an event for the history books. A slew of records were broken across Texas and the Concho Valley. Feb 14th, Feb 15th, Feb 16th, and Feb 19th all saw new record lows. The overnight low of -1 degrees on the 15th and 16th tied to second coldest temperatures record all time in San Angelo. In addition to the record cold, the area saw record snow totals. San Angelo saw the record for most snowfall in a single day at 10.1 inches. That total helped to break the all-time winter (Dec-Feb) snow total at 15.6 inches, breaking records from the 72′-73′ winter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear/Wind

Mertzon

49°F Clear/Wind Feels like 42°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
26 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear/Wind

Eden

47°F Clear/Wind Feels like 40°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 41°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 41°

Sunday

62° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 62° 28°

Monday

65° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 65° 39°

Tuesday

69° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 69° 47°

Wednesday

61° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 35°

Thursday

51° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 51° 33°

Friday

60° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
2%
46°

42°

3 AM
Clear
2%
42°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

44°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
44°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
44°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
47°

49°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
54°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

9 PM
Clear
1%
46°

43°

10 PM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

11 PM
Clear
3%
41°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.