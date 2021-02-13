KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 13th

Cloudy

San Angelo

21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
17°F Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

20°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
15°F Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

19°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

20°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
17°F Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
17°F Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Snow and colder temperatures are on the way. We saw mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s for most of the Concho Valley. Some mist and ice accumulation on cars and roadways making for very difficult driving conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for the entire Concho Valley. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect tonight at midnight with snow expected to begin on Sunday and total accumulation of 3-6 inches for much of the region.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill advisory for the area due to possible wind chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Snow is expected to begin moving into the area Sunday morning in the northwestern parts of the Concho Valley, and continue to move southeastward as the morning and afternoon progresses. Late Sunday afternoon and early evening will likely see the heaviest snowfall as the snow will begin to clear out overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Monday will likely see the coldest temperatures that the area has seen this winter with high only getting into the teens and overnight lows hovering in the single digits.

Late Tuesday and into early morning Wednesday the area could see another round of wintery mix with sleet, freezing rain, and snow possible as another low pressure system move through the area.

The light at the end of the tunnel. By Friday and heading into next weekend we should start to see temperatures returning to more seasonable for West Texas as high will bounce back into the 60s for next Saturday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.