KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 13th

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Snow and colder temperatures are on the way. We saw mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s for most of the Concho Valley. Some mist and ice accumulation on cars and roadways making for very difficult driving conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for the entire Concho Valley. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect tonight at midnight with snow expected to begin on Sunday and total accumulation of 3-6 inches for much of the region.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill advisory for the area due to possible wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Temperatures will be well below freezing so double check the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Snow is expected to begin moving into the area Sunday morning in the northwestern parts of the Concho Valley, and continue to move southeastward as the morning and afternoon progresses. Late Sunday afternoon and early evening will likely see the heaviest snowfall as the snow will begin to clear out overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Winds will also pick up throughout the day on Sunday with gust getting up to 30 MPH at times, this will lower the wind chills values further and decrease visibility across the area.

Monday will likely see the coldest temperatures that the area has seen this winter with high only getting into the teens and overnight lows hovering in the single digits.

Late Tuesday and into early morning Wednesday the area could see another round of wintery mix with sleet, freezing rain, and snow possible as another low pressure system move through the area.

The light at the end of the tunnel. By Friday and heading into next weekend we should start to see temperatures returning to more seasonable for West Texas as high will bounce back into the 60s for next Saturday.