KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday February 13th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Cloudy

San Angelo

21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
17°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
15°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
19°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

19°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
16°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
17°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Snow and colder temperatures are on the way. We saw mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s for most of the Concho Valley. Some mist and ice accumulation on cars and roadways making for very difficult driving conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for the entire Concho Valley. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect tonight at midnight with snow expected to begin on Sunday and total accumulation of 3-6 inches for much of the region.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill advisory for the area due to possible wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Temperatures will be well below freezing so double check the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

Snow is expected to begin moving into the area Sunday morning in the northwestern parts of the Concho Valley, and continue to move southeastward as the morning and afternoon progresses. Late Sunday afternoon and early evening will likely see the heaviest snowfall as the snow will begin to clear out overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. Winds will also pick up throughout the day on Sunday with gust getting up to 30 MPH at times, this will lower the wind chills values further and decrease visibility across the area.

Monday will likely see the coldest temperatures that the area has seen this winter with high only getting into the teens and overnight lows hovering in the single digits.

Late Tuesday and into early morning Wednesday the area could see another round of wintery mix with sleet, freezing rain, and snow possible as another low pressure system move through the area.

The light at the end of the tunnel. By Friday and heading into next weekend we should start to see temperatures returning to more seasonable for West Texas as high will bounce back into the 60s for next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

22°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
17°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
15°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

20°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
19°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

19°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
16°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
17°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

22° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 22° 17°

Sunday

19° /
Snow
Snow 76% 19°

Monday

26° / 10°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 26° 10°

Tuesday

41° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 41° 25°

Wednesday

35° / 12°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 39% 35° 12°

Thursday

36° / 19°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 36° 19°

Friday

54° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

21°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
21°

22°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
22°

21°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
21°

22°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
22°

22°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
22°

22°

5 AM
Snow Showers
51%
22°

21°

6 AM
Snow Showers
50%
21°

19°

7 AM
Snow Showers
37%
19°

18°

8 AM
Snow Showers
36%
18°

19°

9 AM
Snow Showers
39%
19°

19°

10 AM
Snow Showers
35%
19°

19°

11 AM
Snow Showers
46%
19°

18°

12 PM
Light Snow
63%
18°

17°

1 PM
Light Snow
61%
17°

16°

2 PM
Snow
70%
16°

15°

3 PM
Snow
77%
15°

15°

4 PM
Snow
66%
15°

15°

5 PM
Snow
72%
15°

15°

6 PM
Snow
68%
15°

13°

7 PM
Snow
64%
13°

12°

8 PM
Snow Showers
49%
12°

12°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
12°

11°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
11°

10°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
10°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.