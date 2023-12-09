A much cooler afternoon today than what we saw for our Friday. We saw a high of 63 degrees here in San Angelo which was perfectly average for this time of the year. Skies were also sunny through this Saturday. As we go into our overnight hours our temps will drop to the 20s and 30s for our overnight lows. Temps will be below freezing. Skies will be clear throughout our nighttime hours. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and these winds will decrease to 5-10 mph after we pass midnight.

For our Sunday we will see afternoon highs in the 50s. Our skies will be sunny throughout the afternoon as well. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 mph through the morning and these winds will shift out of the west southwest in the afternoon. Through our overnight hours our temps will drop to the low 30s again for overnight lows, with some of us dropping below freezing. Skies will be clear throughout the night. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.