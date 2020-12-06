KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 5th

Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures for much of the Concho Valley. We some very isolated light showers, but most only saw a few drops and no significant rain for the area. Any showers in the region will begin to break up and dissipate throughout the evening and begin to clear out tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will get close the freezing mark with low 30s for much of the area.

Sunday, conditions will begin to warm up as an upper level ridge begin to move over Texas. That will mean clear skies and warmer temperatures to start the work week. Highs will be in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s for some locations.

Late Thursday night and into Friday morning an upper level low will move through the region bring cooler temperatures and another chances from some isolated rain showers to finish the week.