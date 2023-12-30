After a cold start to our weekend we saw temps rise all the way to the 70s for some above average temps here in San Angelo for our afternoon highs. Skies were sunny through our afternoon as well. As we go into our evening hours our temps will remain above average as they only drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

For our Sunday as we wrap up the year of 2023 we will see above average temps continue for our afternoon highs. Skies will be sunny once again. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. As we go into the new year through our overnight hours our temps will drop all the way to the lower 30s and some of us will drop below freezing. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.