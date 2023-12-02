We saw some slightly above average temperatures this afternoon as temps reached the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs on this Saturday. Skies have been sunny. We also saw some slightly increased winds across the area. As we go into our later evening hours our temps will drop to the mid 30s for the majority of our overnight lows. Skies will be clear throughout the night. Winds will be out of the west around 5 mph for our nighttime hours.

For our Sunday we will see our afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. Skies will be sunny throughout our day. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph for our morning hours, but these winds will pick up to 10-15 mph throughout the afternoon hours and we could see gusts up to 30 mph. For our overnight hours our temps will drop down to the mid to upper 30s for our lows. Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph and these winds will shift after midnight out of the north northeast.