KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 26th

Sunny and warm on this late December day, temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Concho Valley. That pattern will repeat once again for Sunday with mostly clear skies and similar temps. Late on Sunday some cooler air will work its way into the region.

On Tuesday another cold front is expected to move into the area bringing much cooler air and some rain chances. The best chances for rain will be on Tuesday with a 70% chances but some showers could form up late Monday and early on Wednesday as well. Some showers could get a bit stronger during the afternoon hours, so don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder or two.

New Year’s Eve things expected to be fairly quiet as high pressure once again rebuilds into the area making for some nice weather to ring the new year. Temperatures will be a bit cooler following the front with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the midnight hour.