We saw above average temps for this Saturday as well as some light rainfall across the area. As we go into our overnight hours we will see a reappearance of our rain showers with some having the potential of being severe. Lows will only drop to the low to mid 50s for tonight.

For our Sunday afternoon we will see mid 60s for our afternoon highs and skies will clear for mostly sunny conditions across the area. Cooler temps are expected for our overnight lows though as temps drop close to freezing across the area. Skies will be mostly clear.