KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 19th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fairly quiet weather pattern as we head into the holidays. Temperatures will be relatively average for this time of year. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s for much of the Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will increase to begin the work week with highs getting into the 70s fro Monday and Tuesday. A cold front arrive by mid week bring colder air into the area in time for Christmas. That will produce some breezy conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind gust reaching up to 30 MPH at times. No rain is expected with this front, but some locations out in East Texas will likely see some rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.