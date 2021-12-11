Cooler across the state, temperatures have dropped nearly 25 degree following the cold front’s early morning arrival. High temperatures occurred before sunrise as the cold air move into the region temperatures continue to fall throughout the day. Highs top out in the mid 60s but by the afternoon temperatures only got into the 50s. Winds have been much calmer for the area as well.

Temperatures will begin to increase for Sunday with winds picking up during the afternoon hours as they turn from the southwest and begin to heat up the area.

Next week, temperatures will return to above average for the majority of the week ahead, clouds will begin to increase by midweek.

The next cold front will arrive late Friday and early Saturday which will increase rain chances to finish the week and heading into the weekend.