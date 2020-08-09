KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 8th

The ‘dog days of summer’ are in full swing with triple digits expected for the next several days and no relief in sight. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 100s with overnight lows in the mid and upper 70s.

The Concho Valley will also continue the dry spell as an upper level high sits just to our west, suppressing any possible storm development during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will stay from the south for the foreseeable future with gusty conditions expected during the afternoon and early evening.

Hot temperatures and dry condition will continue to worsen drought conditions over the region. We started the year with above average rainfall but that lead has since evaporated as the drier summer months have allow us to fall behind.