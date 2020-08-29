KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 29th

The Heat Advisory is still in effect for the majority of the Concho Valley until this evening at 7PM.

A few more days of triple digit heat, temperatures will reach into the 100 for both Sunday and Monday, but by Tuesday would could start to see some relief as a cold front will move through the area pulling temperatures back down into the 90s. Rain chances will also begin to increase in the week ahead with the best chances for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on both Thursday and Friday, but will be more isolated in nature.

The drought conditions for West Texas continue to worsen, but next week’s rain could help to slow and reverse some of the impacts. While the heaviest rainfall in Texas will be off to our east, we could see an additional 1 inch of rain over the coming week in Western Texas.