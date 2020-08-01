KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 1st

The Concho Valley saw a couple of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, with San Angelo getting some beneficial rain. Rain chances will remain low for this evening and into Sunday, with better chances for Monday. The rain chances for Monday will all depend on timing an approaching cold front. If the front pass through during the afternoon, showers and storms could be more scattered in nature, while an overnight frontal passage would see rain chance dropping and only an isolated storm or two. As of now the front looks to move into the region early on Monday morning, keeping our rain chances still on the lower end.

Once we get past Monday the rain chances will drop and the hotter temperatures will return. Much of the region will at or above the triple digits mark for the majority of the week ahead. Highs in the lower 100s and overnight lows in the mid 70s for the much of the work week and into next weekend.

Hurricane Isaias was downgrade back to a tropical storm as some upper level shear and land interaction weakened the storm’s sustainability. Isaias is expected to restrengthen as it move out over warm open waters, but only for just a bit before it begins to interact with the Florida coast.