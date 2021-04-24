KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday April 24th

Sunny and warm, it is hard to find a nicer day than today. The clear skies will continue into the evening with lows dipping into the 50s tonight.

Sunday, winds will begin to turn from the south, with some gusty conditions during the afternoon hours. Winds will be 10-15 with gust up to 30 MPH at times. The push of warmer air from the south will also mean temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the region.

Breezy conditions will continue to start the work week. Monday will feel similar to Sunday with some increasing cloud coverage later in the evening as our next frontal system begins to move into Texas.

Tuesday, showers and storms will return to the forecast for the Concho Valley. Current timing for the front will be later in the evening on Tuesday with some storms lingering into the morning hours of Wednesday. The system will move west to east like usual so expected the eastern counties to see the rain last. Some storms on Tuesday evening could become strong to severe early in the afternoon, the severe risk will decrease slightly after sunset but strong winds and large hail could be possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will features some isolated showers and storms as well, but the risk of severe will be much lower and the storms will be more isolated in nature. Most of the region will just see the lingering cloud coverage.

Next weekend, conditions clear out and the area heats up for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

75° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 92° 65°

Monday

93° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 93° 68°

Tuesday

91° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 91° 67°

Wednesday

77° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 77° 58°

Thursday

73° / 53°
Showers
Showers 39% 73° 53°

Friday

79° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 79° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
5%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
6%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
6%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
56°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°
Clear

Robert Lee

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

