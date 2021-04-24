KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday April 24th

Sunny and warm, it is hard to find a nicer day than today. The clear skies will continue into the evening with lows dipping into the 50s tonight.

Sunday, winds will begin to turn from the south, with some gusty conditions during the afternoon hours. Winds will be 10-15 with gust up to 30 MPH at times. The push of warmer air from the south will also mean temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the region.

Breezy conditions will continue to start the work week. Monday will feel similar to Sunday with some increasing cloud coverage later in the evening as our next frontal system begins to move into Texas.

Tuesday, showers and storms will return to the forecast for the Concho Valley. Current timing for the front will be later in the evening on Tuesday with some storms lingering into the morning hours of Wednesday. The system will move west to east like usual so expected the eastern counties to see the rain last. Some storms on Tuesday evening could become strong to severe early in the afternoon, the severe risk will decrease slightly after sunset but strong winds and large hail could be possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will features some isolated showers and storms as well, but the risk of severe will be much lower and the storms will be more isolated in nature. Most of the region will just see the lingering cloud coverage.

Next weekend, conditions clear out and the area heats up for Friday and Saturday.