KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday April 17th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cool and cloudy for the Concho Valley. Two bands of showers have persisted throughout the afternoon, bringing some isolated showers to the region. Temperatures have stayed in the mid 60s for much of the area as the cool northerly winds have pulled our afternoon temperatures drop about 10 degrees following last night’s cold front. Those planning to head out to the San Angelo Rodeo tonight will want to bundle up as temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday will look and feel very similar to today with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances will decrease slightly the lingering moisture will still provide ample cloud coverage for the area.

Monday, skies will clear up some as an upper level trough passes to the north of the area. That trough could spark some isolated showers and storms but the vast majority of the rain will be well off to our north along the Red River Valley and into Oklahoma. Still an isolated showers could develop along the tail end of the front near the I-20 area.

Below average temperatures are expected to stick with us for most of the week ahead. Temperatures will finally begin to climb back to the 80s by Friday and heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 43°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 49° 43°

Sunday

66° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 66° 44°

Monday

68° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 68° 48°

Tuesday

65° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 36°

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 64° 45°

Thursday

65° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 65° 58°

Friday

80° / 52°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 80° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 PM
Showers
65%
50°

48°

9 PM
Showers
52%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
47°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

44°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

45°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°
Rain

San Angelo

49°F Rain Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

San Angelo

49°F Rain Shower Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.