KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday April 17th

Cool and cloudy for the Concho Valley. Two bands of showers have persisted throughout the afternoon, bringing some isolated showers to the region. Temperatures have stayed in the mid 60s for much of the area as the cool northerly winds have pulled our afternoon temperatures drop about 10 degrees following last night’s cold front. Those planning to head out to the San Angelo Rodeo tonight will want to bundle up as temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday will look and feel very similar to today with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances will decrease slightly the lingering moisture will still provide ample cloud coverage for the area.

Monday, skies will clear up some as an upper level trough passes to the north of the area. That trough could spark some isolated showers and storms but the vast majority of the rain will be well off to our north along the Red River Valley and into Oklahoma. Still an isolated showers could develop along the tail end of the front near the I-20 area.

Below average temperatures are expected to stick with us for most of the week ahead. Temperatures will finally begin to climb back to the 80s by Friday and heading into next weekend.