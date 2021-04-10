KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday April 10th

Cool and mostly clear for the area. This morning saw some fantastic weather for the San Angelo Rodeo Parade. Mostly clear skies and cooler tempeatures will persist into the evening hours. Tonight lows will dip into the lower and 50s and winds will begin to turn from the southwest.

Sunday, those southwesterly winds will begin to increase pulling in plenty of warm air into the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s before some cooler air returns on Monday.

Next week, rain chances return for the region, as the United States settles into a slight blocking pattern allowing for multiple days of rain next week. Wednesday will likely see the better chances and the more widespread showers and storms, but everyday will run the risk of some isolated showers and storms next week. If you are planning to head out to the rodeo at some point, keep those jackets and rain gear nearby.