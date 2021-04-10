KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday April 10th

Cool and mostly clear for the area. This morning saw some fantastic weather for the San Angelo Rodeo Parade. Mostly clear skies and cooler tempeatures will persist into the evening hours. Tonight lows will dip into the lower and 50s and winds will begin to turn from the southwest.

Sunday, those southwesterly winds will begin to increase pulling in plenty of warm air into the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s before some cooler air returns on Monday.

Next week, rain chances return for the region, as the United States settles into a slight blocking pattern allowing for multiple days of rain next week. Wednesday will likely see the better chances and the more widespread showers and storms, but everyday will run the risk of some isolated showers and storms next week. If you are planning to head out to the rodeo at some point, keep those jackets and rain gear nearby.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 50°

Sunday

94° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 62°

Monday

80° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 80° 54°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 69° 54°

Wednesday

61° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 61° 53°

Thursday

71° / 58°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 71° 58°

Friday

80° / 57°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 80° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

1 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°
Clear

San Angelo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.