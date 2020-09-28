KLST Evening Forecast: Monday September 28th

Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley as the cold front came through early this morning. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. Breezy winds will continue into the night but begin to taper off as the week progresses.

Temperatures will begin to rebound back into the 80s by mid week and another weaker cold front will pull down the temperatures heading into the weekend.

No major rain chances expected for the next 7 days as we settle into a fairly quiet pattern. Mostly clear skies can be expected for much of the week and weekend.

The tropics have seen several days of no activity since Tropical Storm Beta, but things are beginning to pick back up with an area of possible development just to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula.

