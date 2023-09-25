A much cooler afternoon across the Concho Valley today as we started our workweek. We reached an afternoon high of 89 degrees so far here in San Angelo and the upper 80s and lower 90s took over the entire area for our highs. Northern skies have been fairly clear, but southern counties have seen mostly cloudy skies as well as some isolated thunderstorms for our southwestern counties. Winds have been out of the northeast around 10-15 mph. As we go into our evening these storms will start to fizzle out. We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Temps will cool down to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows.

For our Tuesday we will see similar temps, though a possible increase in temps, through our afternoon with highs expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 mph. For our evening our temps will be a little cooler and could reach down to the low 60s overnight for our lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the nighttime hours and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph though as we pass midnight these winds will make a shift out of the south.