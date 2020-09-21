KLST Evening Forecast: Monday September 21st

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A dreary start to your work week with cloudy skies and isolated pockets of rain as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta move into the Concho Valley. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 80s with increased moisture and less direct sunlight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday is the official start of fall and it will feel like it. Conditions will begin to dry up and heat up as the week progresses and Tropical Storm Beta begins to re-curve to the northeast. Temperatures will climb back up to the 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Another cold front is expected to arrive early next week to cool off the region, but unfortunately no significant rain is expected with next week’s cold front.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.