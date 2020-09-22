KLST Evening Forecast: Monday September 21st

A dreary start to your work week with cloudy skies and isolated pockets of rain as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Beta move into the Concho Valley. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 80s with increased moisture and less direct sunlight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday is the official start of fall and it will feel like it. Conditions will begin to dry up and heat up as the week progresses and Tropical Storm Beta begins to re-curve to the northeast. Temperatures will climb back up to the 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Another cold front is expected to arrive early next week to cool off the region, but unfortunately no significant rain is expected with next week’s cold front.