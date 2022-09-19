High pressure strong and fierce over the Southern United States keeping conditions across the area stable with above average temperatures. Temperatures throughout the Concho Valley reach up into the mid 90s and upper 80s with some afternoon cumulus clouds developing. As we go into the evening hours, skies will begin to clear out with low dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The high pressure remains in place for the first half of the workweek, by Wednesday the ridging in the upper level begins to weaken. That will break up the blocking pattern we have seen the past week. The first shot of cooler air will move off to the east of the area.

Early next week, a cold front is set arrive in Texas, cooling off the region and turning winds more out of the northeast. The slight chance for an isolated shower or storm is possible. Temperatures will cool back down into low 90s and closer to average this time of year.