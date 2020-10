A nice cool day with low 80s for highs to start the week. Compared to the weekend that got temperatures to triple digits. Overnight lows get into the low 50s. During the week it warms above average for our highs with low 90s. Another cold front moves across the state early on Thursday. This cold front is dry and brings mid 70s and strong winds. Lows are on the cold side with 40s overnight.

The weekend gets back to the low 80s as warm air from the South West moves back into the state.