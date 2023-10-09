Another increase in our temps as we started our workweek. Afternoon highs got to 86 degrees here in San Angelo, which is slightly above our average. Skies have been mostly sunny through our afternoon. As we transition into our overnight temps will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy through the night. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

For our Tuesday as we continue our workweek we will continue our 80s, but we will see a slight cool down. Afternoon high will stay in the lower 80s due to an increase in our moisture. Clouds will take over the area throughout our afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. As we head into our evening hours are temps will gradually cool to the mid 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.