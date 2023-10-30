We started our Monday in the 30s across the area and only warmed up to the 40s for our afternoon highs. Skies have been mostly cloudy. Winds have been out of the north around 15 mph. As we go into our evening hours we will see temps drop to the lower 30s with possibilities of dropping below freezing and even being possible to see upper 20s in some areas. With these cold temps we are expecting to see frost through our very late night hours (4 AM-9AM). Skies will be partly cloudy through the night. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

For our Tuesday we will see afternoon temps a little bit warmer than what we saw today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny. Evening temps will cool to the upper 20s and possible mid 20s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 mph. Skies will be clear.