A much cooler afternoon here across the Concho Valley as we’ve seen this increased cloud content stick around. We’ve also see some light rain through much of our afternoon across the area as well. As we head into our evening we will continue to see our cloudy conditions. Temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows tonight. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. We will see our showers continue overnight with possible heavy showers especially for western counties and these showers will move off to the east overnight with possibilities of flash floods.

Tuesday morning our showers will continue. Temps will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for our afternoon highs tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. Evening temps will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. Overnight showers are likely again.