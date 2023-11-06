We saw another increase in our afternoon highs for this Monday afternoon. Temps remain above average and some got close to reaching the 90s. Skies have been sunny all day and winds have been out of the south southwest around 15 mph. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s once again. Skies will remain clear. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph through the overnight hours.

For our Tuesday afternoon our afternoon temps will increase even further with highs expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s which could possible break previous records. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph. Evening temps will drop to the lower 60s. Skies will be clear. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.