After the cold night we saw last night across the area we saw a chilly afternoon as well. Afternoon highs got to the low to mid 50s for this Monday. Skies have also been partly cloudy through the majority of the day. As we head into our evening hours we will see temps drop to the mid to upper 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy through the beginning of our night and will start to clear throughout the later hours. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 5 mph.

For our Tuesday we will see afternoon highs increase a little as they reach back into the lower 60 for some, while remaining in the lower 50s for others. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 5 mph. Throughout our evening we will see our temps drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Our winds will remain out of the south southwest around 5 mph throughout the night as well.