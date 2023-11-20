A cooler afternoon that what we saw yesterday. Afternoon highs reached the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies have been mostly sunny across the area. As we go into our evening we will see much cooler temperatures as a cold front shows it’s arrival. Our temps drop to the mid to upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

For our Tuesday we will see our afternoon highs much cooler than what we saw today and cooler than average as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of us though it is possible that some of us reach the low 60s very briefly. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. As we go into our Tuesday evening our temps will cool to the low 30s with some of us creeping close to freezing temps for our overnight lows. Skies will be clear through the night. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.