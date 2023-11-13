A rainy day across the Concho Valley. Temps hung out in the 50s for our afternoon highs. Skies have been cloudy as well. As we go into our evening our temps will drop to the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain cloudy. Winds will be out of the north around 5 mph.

For our Tuesday our afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be cloudy in the morning but clear throughout the afternoon. Winds will be out of the north northwest around 5 mph. Evening temps will drop to the mid 40s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night. Wind will be out of the east southeast at 5 mph and they will shift out of the southwest after midnight.