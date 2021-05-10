KLST Evening Forecast: Monday May 10th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM tonight for the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

Much cooler this afternoon with highs only getting into the 60s for parts of the northern Concho Valley. The front has stalled out over the area, leaving the southern counting to warm up into the 80s. Those increase temperatures will allow for the possibility of some thunderstorms developing through the evening hours. Some storms could be severe, with large hail be the greatest concern. Mason county saw some large hail last night, and a very similar setup will possible for tonight as well.

Tuesday, the rain chances become more widespread in nature but will decrease in the severity. Scattered showers and storms will bring some beneficial rain the region. The widespread rain setup will continue into Wednesday as well, further reducing the severity with more showers than storms.

Thursday, rain chances will begin to diminish with lingering cloud coverage and temperatures slowly climbing back into the 80s.

This weekend, as dryline setup could produce isolated thunderstorms from the Texas Panhandle down into the Concho Valley. Storms will likely begin to fire up in the afternoon hours during max heating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 78° 54°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 70% 62° 54°

Thursday

74° / 57°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 74° 57°

Friday

84° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 84° 63°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 83° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
60°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
60°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
60°

60°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
60°

60°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
60°

59°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
59°

59°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
59°

62°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
62°

63°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
63°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
65°

67°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

71°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
71°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

72°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
72°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°
Cloudy

San Angelo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.